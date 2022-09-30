Turkey returnee, his wife, 4-year-old daughter and brother killed in Anambra auto crash

Four members of a family died in a road accident at Enugu Agidi on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra State.

The deceased will be laid to rest on October 7th and 11th, 2022, in Irueri-Umuanunwa Amaokpo in Ezi Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the accident occurred when Chukwuebuka Esiobi, was going back to Awka with his wife, Ngozi, their daughter, his brother and a friend after attending New Yam festival in their hometown.

Ebuka, who returned from Turkey last month after five years, and Ngozi were said to be planning their church wedding and the date had been fixed.

The accident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, involving a red truck and a black Lexus RX330 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which was conveying five persons.

They truck driver was reportedly speeding when he suddenly lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC),…