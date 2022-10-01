Chinese boss ‘slashes’ throat of Ghanaian employee

A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana.
It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures close to the apartments of the Ghana Navy flats area at Kweikuma.
During Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, one of the workers told the show’s host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that they were demanding their salaries when tempers flared.
He said;
“We have worked for the whole month and our salaries had not been paid so we had a meeting and asked our Chinese employer why we have not been paid. One of our colleagues went to the Chinese boss to find out what was wrong with the salaries because we have families and we are also owing some people.
“In the heat of the argument, the Chinese boss pulled a flick knife and slashed the…
