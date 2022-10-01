Chinese boss ‘slashes’ throat of Ghanaian employee

A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana.

It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures close to the apartments of the Ghana Navy flats area at Kweikuma.

During Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show, one of the workers told the show’s host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson that they were demanding their salaries when tempers flared.

He said;