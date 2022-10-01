Court sacks Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy as APC candidates in the July 16 governorship election

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the nomination of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his Deputy Governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi on the grounds that Governor Mai Mala Buni who submitted their names to INEC, violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The verdict was given on Friday, September 30, in a suit filed by a member of the party, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), challenging the nomination and sponsorship of Governor Isiaka Oyetola and his deputy as the duly nominated candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In challenging the competence of the suit, Mr Kunle Adegoke (SAN) who represented Governor Isiaka Oyetola contended, among other grounds that the Plaintiff did not have the locus to commence the action and that the suit was statute-barred.

In his opposing arguments, Ogunwumiju who led Muyiwa Atoyebi SAN and Ademola Abimbola submitted that…