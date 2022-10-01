FAAN responds after Joe Abah complained that he crockery and cutlery at the Benin Airport VIP lounge need to be replaced 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has responded after the former head of Bureau of Public Sector Reforms, Joe Abah, drew its attention to the bad state of cutlery and crockery at the Benin Airport VIP lounge.

Abah had taken to his Twitter handle to lay his complaint.

”Dear @FAAN_Official , I would like to notify you that the crockery & cutlery at your Benin Airport VIP lounge is way past replacing. The grey teacups have turned black and have even chipped at the rim. Your staff say they have complained several times. Kindly look into it. Thanks.”he tweeted

FAAN saw his complaint and responded by saying the manager has been informed for immediate action.