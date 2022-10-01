



Actress Beverly Osu turned 30 recently and had a party on Friday, September 30. One of the highlights of the party was the male strippers thrilling the former BBA housemate with their seductive moves. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Male strippers thrill actress Beverly Osu at her 30th birthday party last night (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji