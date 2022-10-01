



Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia, visited his alma mater, Mount Saint Gabriel's secondary school Makurdi, Benue state, on Friday September 30. The students couldn't hide their joy to see the superstar. He shared a video of his arrival in the school on his Instagram page with the caption;''Paid a visit to my secondary school earlier todayMount Saint Gabriel's secondary school makurdiMennn so many beautiful memoriesSo much to be done and we are capable by the grace of GOD'' Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Singer, 2Face Idibia, visits his alma mater, Mount Saint Gabriel’s secondary school Benue state (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji