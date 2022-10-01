Skit maker, Emma Chinedum Comedy aka Mr Aloy buys staff a new car (video)

When it come to skits with morals you can’t count without making mention of Emma Chinedum comedy Aka Mr Aloy.

Mr Aloy has millions of followers and gained popularity after the movie “My kids and I” by soulmate studio, however he is presently into skit making. Four months ago, he bought his first multi-million house at Lekki county home.

Today he rewarded his crew member/sound man that has been there for him in the last 2 years and with a new Corolla 2007 sports, for his dedication.

Watch the video of the car presentation below…