The Most Exciting Holiday Experience To Storm Lagos Nigeria

Balmoral Group and Octoplus Marketing Group in partnership with CEC unveils Wonderland Lagos 2022; the most extensive and exciting holiday experience set to take over Lagos in December 2022.

Wonderland Lagos is made up of four villages, all existing solely to deliver an overwhelming holiday experience of excitement and delight to guests. These villages include Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Christmas in Wonderland, Wonder X and Wonderland Market all in one venue, Eko Energy City.

At the unveiling/launch of Wonderland, which took place at Eko Energy City, Lagos, Co-founder Wonderland and CEO Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu explained that Wonderland Lagos is out to be an enchanting experience for guests during the fun-filled festive season. He also pointed that the four different villages otherwise known as ‘Four wonders’ delivers its own unique experience to every cadre of guests as it cuts across the different age, gender, and social group. “The different villages makes a…