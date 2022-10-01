Top 5 Series to See This Independence Holiday

It’s a long weekend considering that Monday is also a public holiday.

Here are currently buzzing drama series and shows to relish during this Independence holiday.

Whether with family and friends at home or alone thinking of what to watch or stream, here are top recommendations:

Jenifa’s Diary:

The recent season of Jenifa’s Diary is a comedy series to unwind this weekend. One thing with this series is that the new season comes with a new spice. Catch Season 23 of Jenifa’s Diary on ST Nollywood channel on StarTimes at 8:30pm every Saturday or download the StarTimes-ON app to stream at your convenience. ST Nollywood is on channel 059 on the antenna & 131 on the StarTimes dish. Season 23 is exclusive on StarTimes

Ile-Alayo Season 2:

This comes highly recommended. This story is better told if you have seen season 1. But season 2 is even doper. See all seasons on the StarTimes-ON mobile app. However, to get everyone at home to join the laughter jamboree, Ile-Alayo…