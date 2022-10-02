BBNaija’s Khafi and Gedoni welcome their second child

BBNaija stars, Gedoni and Khafi have welcomed their second child together.

The couple shared the good news on social media this evening October 2.

”It is no news we have been MIA online most of this year guys, we’re on a 9 month special assignment which requires all of our attention and focus!! We’re so glad to say – He did it again #pregnancy #motherhood #baby #birth #parenthood #love”the couple wrote on their respective pages

They also shared a video of Khafi rocking her baby bump.

The couple, who met when they took part in the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija, tied the knot at Ikoyi Marriage Registry on September 24, 2020.

Watch the video shared below.