By the end of Buhari’s tenure next year, Nigeria will be safer and more secured

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has assured Nigerians that the country would be safe by the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure next year.

Speaking on Sunday October 2, at the 20th convocation lecture of the graduating cadets of regular course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Gambari said the President has consistently supported the nation’s armed forces with the necessary and most sophisticated equipment to enable them to perform their constitutional duties effectively.

He said;

“It is on record that he has provided the military with sophisticated equipment with which to perform their duty. “By the end of his tenure around May next year, Nigeria will (be) a safer, more secured country than when he assumed office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic.”

Gambari thanked the military for their professionalism in defending the nation’s territorial integrity,…