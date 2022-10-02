FIFA appoints former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh as technical expert for 2023 World Cup in Qatar

Former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed as FIFA’s Technical Expert for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Oliseh who also previously coached the Nigerian senior football team will work with former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, and German legend Jurgen Klinnsman.

Taking to social media to announce the development, Oliseh wrote: “Extremely honoured to have been appointed by FIFA as a Technical Expert for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In privileged company of “Sir” Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klinnsman, and 3 others. Work started last night . Qatar 2022 is looking great and ready.”

The appointment comes weeks after the former Juventus midfielder resigned his appointment as the manager of the German 4th division side SV 19 Straelen due to the inconsistent results.