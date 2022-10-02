NDLEA arrests physically challenged drug dealer in Ogun and Brazilian returnee at Lagos airport for cocaine trafficking

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a physically challenged drug dealer, Abdulraham Mohammed, in Ogun State.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, said Mohammed was arrested on Saturday 1st October, 2022, with 104kg of compressed Cannabis Sativa recovered from him.

The spokesperson also disclosed that a Brazilian returnee, Ibeh Chinedu Damian was arrested on Monday 26th September 2022, upon his arrival at the Lagos airport from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Ethiopian airlines flight.

Ibeh who hails from Ahiazu, Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, was found to have concealed 3.20kg black cocaine popularly known as Lucci in false bottoms of his two bags.

In his statement, he said he was to be paid three million, one hundred thousand naira (N3,100,000) on successful delivery of the drug in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, two Malians: Mohammed Demoele, 38 and Coulibaly Maliki, 56, have been arrested by…