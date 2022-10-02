Troops rescue Chibok schoolgirl with her four children

One of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by insurgents in 2014 have been rescued by Nigerian troops.

Yana Pogu was rescued alongside her four children on Thursday, September 29, in Borno by troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai.

Zagazola, a publication focused on counter-insurgency operations in the Lake Chad region, stated that Pagu’s four-month-old twins were in an unhealthy condition when she was rescued.

This came after troops engaged and overwhelmed the insurgents, neutralizing many of them.

A source told the publication;