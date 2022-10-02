Unique Gadget Experience Centre, Apple Yard, Launches in Lagos

Apple Yard, the very first unique gadget experience centre that provides services that include sales, maintenance, phone swap, and more, has launched in Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday September 29, 2022, with an exclusive event featuring celebrities and influencers from various industries.



Present at the launch were Noble Igwe, Enioluwa, Pretty Mike, BBNaija stars; Prince, Dorathy Bachor, Neo, Tolani Baj amongst other celebrities, executives and influencers from various industries. The event was filled with lots of good music, networking opportunities for guests present and lots of sales at discount prices to guests at the event.





The gadget experience centre which is created by a Nigeria-based contemporary design company, 88 homewares was modelled after the “Apple Store” on Regent Street, London and also promises to offer a similar world-class experience and services to customers.



Speaking on the launch of the store, [Founder’s name] CEO, 88 homewares said…