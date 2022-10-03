2023 Election: Vote competence and not religion





President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke has asked Nigerians to consider political candidates in the 2023 general election based on competence and not religion or ethnicity.

Oke who warned Nigerians against selling their future to money-bag politicians, stated that every voter should identify one of the 18 candidates in the presidential race that can take Nigeria to the promised land.

“If a Muslim can solve Nigeria’s problem, I will vote for him so far he will treat Muslims and Christians as equal stakeholders in Nigeria, and he will not favor one religion above another. “For me, if a Hausa man emerges, okay, if it is Fulani man, good, If it is Igbo, Kanuri, Edo, Ibibio, or Yoruba man, okay, provided he stands for justice, equity, fairness, and one Nigeria. He must also be a man that can deal with the problem of Nigeria decisively. “Vote for whoever has the capacity to turn around Nigeria, use your votes to change the fortune of the nation…





Source: Linda Ikeji