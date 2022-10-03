Again, US court postpones sentencing of alleged fraudster Hushpuppi

A United States Central District Court in California has again, postponed the sentencing of alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, for the fourth time.

According to a court’s notice obtained by Premium Times, the trial judge, Otis Wright, has fixed 7 November, 2022, as the new date to sentence Hushpuppi.

“COUNSEL ARE NOTIFIED, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to November 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court’s announcement shifting the sentencing read.

The sentence hearing was initially moved by Judge Wright from 14 February to 11 July before shifting it to 21 September and now 7 November.

Hushpuppi, 39, was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020 alongside 12 others over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, identity theft and was extradited to the US for prosecution.

His extradition to the United States had followed after the UAE police detailed…