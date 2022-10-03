Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating their 30th anniversary today, October 3

The 44th American president, 61, shared sweet memories of them on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle’s shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand, and a black-and-white wedding photo.

He wrote in his caption: “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Mrs. Obama, 58, also celebrated their anniversary on Twitter, writing: “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama,” along with heart emojis. She also included side-by-side photos of them during a beach day and on their wedding day.

The Obamas tied the…