Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

By
Headliners
-
9


 

 

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating their 30th anniversary today, October 3

 

The 44th American president, 61, shared sweet memories of them on Instagram, including a photo of himself resting his head on Michelle’s shoulder while at the beach, their names engraved in a heart in the sand, and a black-and-white wedding photo.

 

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

 

He wrote in his caption: “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

 

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

 

Mrs. Obama, 58, also celebrated their anniversary on Twitter, writing: “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama,” along with heart emojis. She also included side-by-side photos of them during a beach day and on their wedding day.

 

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

 

The Obamas tied the…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR