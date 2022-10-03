Boko Haram kills CJTF commander in Borno

Condolences are pouring in for a top commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno state, Mustapha Zanna, who was killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

Mustapha, popularly known as Bushman, was killed in his residence at Gajiram the headquarter of Nganzai LGA, on Wednesday night, September 28, 2022.

Nganzai leaders, Asheikh Mamman Gadai and Mohammed Ali Gajiran, on Saturday, October 1, paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

The chairman and his entourage described the late CJTF commander as a hardworking and dedicated fighter, who was always ready to forestall any security challenges.

In his condolence message, the state Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr Mustapha Gubio, said the gallant CJTF commander played a huge role in all the military operations in Nganzai and other surrounding local government areas in Northern Borno.

In his tribute, one Mohammed Abba,…