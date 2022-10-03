Footballer slumps, dies on pitch in Lagos

A yet-to-be identified man slumped and died while playing football at a Football Ground, in Lekki area of Lagos State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on Monday, October 3, said that officers from Maroko police division brought in the information on Friday.

He added that the 31-year old footballer died at about 6.30 p.m. on Friday.

The PPRO said that he was rushed to a hospital in Lekki, for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the football scene and the hospital where the corpse was inspected and photographs taken.

“The corpse has been deposited at a public morgue for autopsy. Meanwhile, investigation is in progress,” he said.

Mr Hundeyin advised members of the public, particularly sports persons, not to push their limits.

“When tired, take a rest. Above all, do regular medical check-up. Like we say on the street,…