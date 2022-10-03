Naval rating kidnapped in Edo regains freedom

A naval rating, Damian Ukpukpen, who was kidnapped in Edo State has regained his freedom.

Ukpukpen, an indigene of Ohong in Obudu Local Government Area in Cross River State, was abducted on September 26, 2022, in Benin city.

According to journalist, Agba Jalingo, the naval rating was released around 3:am on Monday, October 3, along with other abductees.

It was gathered that he had accompanied a senior female Naval officer as her orderly from Warri, Delta state to Benin city, for an official event.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the hotel where they lodged and forcefully took him away at gunpoint.

A few days later, the kidnappers demanded N30 million ransom as condition for his release.

However, Mr Jalingo said no ransom was paid for his release.