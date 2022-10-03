Pope Francis begs Putin to end ‘spiral of violence and death’ as he fears nuclear war

Leader of Roman Catholic church, Pope Francis for the first time directly begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the “spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine, saying that the crisis could turn nuclear and have heavy effects for the world.

In an address dedicated to Ukraine and made to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, October 2, Francis condemned Putin’s latest annexation of parts of Ukraine and urged Putin to think of his own people in the event of an escalation.

The address by Francis was similar to a radio peace appeal by Pope John XXIII in 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

It was the first time Francis, made such a direct personal appeal to Putin.

“I’m haunted by rivers of blood and tears that have been spilled in these months,”

“In the name of God end the conflict it is absurd that the world was risking a nuclear conflict.

“My appeal goes above all to the president of the Russian Federation, begging him to stop this spiral of…