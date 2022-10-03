“They are here to take me home”

A Port Harcourt based woman, Onwuzuruike Chidera, has got friends worried after she posted suicidal notes on Facebook.

In the notes posted on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she bid herself farewell, saying that “they are here to take her home”

“Rest In Peace, Dera. You have done your best. Rest, now.” she added.

According to entrepreneur, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, the lady has been battling chronic clinical depression.