Update: Suicidal Nigerian lady stable and receiving treatment at the hospital

The young Nigerian woman, Onwuzuruike Chidera, who posted suicidal notes on Facebook is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Chidera, who is said to be battling depression, had on Sunday, October 2, posted the notes on her Facebook wall, saying that “they are here to take her home”

Her friend, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, confirmed the latest development on Monday.

“Thank you my sister Linda for taking up the story. Onwuzuruike Chdera is fine now and receiving treatment at the hospital.” he wrote.

A message posted on her wall says she is stable and surrounded by family members and friend.

“Apologies for not being able to take all your calls. The latest is that she’s been having some health challenges. She’s stable now, with family members, colleagues and friends,” the message read.

“Good evening to you all. Thanks for your show of love and concern. Family members and colleagues at work are with CHIDERA now. She is stable. Pls pray for her full…