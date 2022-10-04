CCTV footage shows member of a notorious armed robbery gang raiding another pharmacy in Abuja (video)

Another CCTV footage showing a member of a notorious armed robbery gang raiding another pharmacy in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja has been shared online.

Media personality, Luciano, who shared this latest video on social media, said the robbers raided two pharmacies in the area while being armed with guns.

“Yet another video of this same group of robbers terrorizing the federal capital of Nigeria, Abuja. My source said: Our pharmacy at gwarimpa got robbed too (Cleva Pharmacy) his partner was raiding the supermarket next door with a gun The Nigerian police should sort this out before it gets out of hand.”

Three days ago, he shared a CCTV footage showing the robbers raiding a pharmacy opposite the Yoruba mosque in Abuja. Read here.

Watch the new video he posted below…