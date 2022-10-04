FG to present certificate of registration to breakaway ASUU faction CONUA

Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of Academic Staff Union of Universities led by Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, will be receiving a certificate of registration from the Federal Government today, October 4.

Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige will do the presentation as revealed in an invitation sent to reporters on Tuesday by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oshundun Olajide.

It read;

“The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA). “The Programme is scheduled to hold as follows: “Time: 2:00pm “Your media organisation is invited to cover the event and strictly by invitation.”

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over some welfare…