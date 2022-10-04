



Activist Aisha Yesufu has slammed married women who are in the habit of attacking their husbands side chics and sharing videos from the attack online. In a Twitter thread, Aisha stated that she hopes that a side chic will one day use one of such married women as a scapegoat to teach others a lesson. She pointed out that women should face their husbands and not go about attacking ladies who did not take any vows with them. See her tweets below. The post I hope a side chick uses one of you to teach the rest of you lessons – Activist Aisha Yesufu slams married women who attack their husbands side chics and share videos online appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji