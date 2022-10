President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed his first great-grandchild.

His granddaughter, Aisha Mukhtar and her husband, Khalid Wambai, welcomed a baby girl recently.

Aisha, and Khalid got married in 2021.

Aisha is the daughter of Hajiya Fatima, President Buhari’s second daughter and board member of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN).