Reps meet Buhari over ASUU strike, submit recommendations

Members of the House of Representatives led by its speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday October 4, to submit its report after mediating the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaker of the house of representatives told newsmen that the report contained recommendations reached after several engagements with members of ASUU.

Gbajabiamila who said Buhari has accepted the recommendations, added that there is yet to be a final decision on the matter.

Another meeting with the president has been scheduled to hold on Thursday October 6. He said;