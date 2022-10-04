Supermodel Bella Hadid goes braless as she walks the runway for the Stella McCartney show at PFW (photos)

Supermodel, Bella Hadid turned heads when she walked the runway for the Stella McCartney show at PFW.

The 25-year-old went braless under a sheer lace nude unitard which exposed her boobs, and a nude thong underneath.

She added several inches with a pair of nude mesh high heels as she strutted down the runway.

Bella later made another appearance, rocking a black cropped waistcoat, which perfectly displayed her flat stomach. She wore it with a pair of black low-rise trousers and carried a small black clutch bag and donned black high heels.