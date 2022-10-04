Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks $475 million in punitive damages

Former U.S. president, Donald Trump has sued CNN for defamation, seeking $475 million in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him.

Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, October 3 that CNN had used its considerable influence as a top news organization to defeat him politically.

Trump, a Republican, claims in the 29-page lawsuit that CNN had a long track record of criticizing him but had ramped up its attacks in recent months because the network feared that he would run again for president in 2024.

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the left, CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,'” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit lists several instances in which CNN appeared to compare Trump to…