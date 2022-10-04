Youths in Warri stage protest against EFCC (video)

633c337821c15Youths in Warri staged a protest against EFCC operatives today October 4. The protesting youths accused operatives of the antigraft agency of arresting many of them without any link to cybercrime. 633c339a40939 The protest comes days after 95 suspected Internet fraudsters were arrested in the city. 633c33afd229d633c33d619c25633c33e629d18 Watch videos from the protest below…      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)  The post Youths in Warri stage protest against EFCC (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

