



Youths in Warri staged a protest against EFCC operatives today October 4. The protesting youths accused operatives of the antigraft agency of arresting many of them without any link to cybercrime. The protest comes days after 95 suspected Internet fraudsters were arrested in the city. Watch videos from the protest below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Youths in Warri stage protest against EFCC (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji