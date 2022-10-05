Boom, App That Can Help You Send Money Without A Bank App Goes Live In Nigeria

BOOM, THE NEW SOCIAL E-COMMERCE PLATFORM THAT ENABLES EVERYBODY TO BUY, SELL AND PAY FOR EVERYTHING ONLINE, WITHOUT A BANK ACCOUNT ANNOUNCES THAT ITS APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO ALL NIGERIANS.

Boom is on a mission to enable financial inclusion for all Nigerians by taking its e-commerce without banking solution to the masses.

According to Mr. Peter Alfred-Adekeye, Boom Founder and CEO, the founder of Boom, the app is now live. ‘Our app, Boom that is a blockchain powered e-commerce without banking application, is now live and available to all Nigerians from the 1st of October 2022. The Boom application can be downloaded for free in both IOS and Android in the Apple Appstore and Google Play store respectively. Boom is available in Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba in addition to English, French and Spanish’.

In a signed statement by Brooksrock Media, Boom has four ecosystem that makes it such an important app for day-to-day life of a Nigerian. ‘Boom’s eco-system consist of the…