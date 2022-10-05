Eviction Hammer Hits ID Cabasa’s Team

Thekhaleed and Esjay are the first housemates to be evicted from the ongoing Afrobeats premiere music reality show, Naija Star Search.

Recall that the show took a new dimension when Team ID Cabasa was served an eviction notice last week.

As part of the game’s twist, the team with the lowest audience rating would be on probation. Teammates would battle to save themselves by eliminating the weakest contestants among them.

Unfortunately, the sledgehammers of the team fell on Thekhaleed and Esjay.

However, they could still perform in the final by audience vote. To vote for Thekhaleed or Esjay, visit https://vote.infotekps.com/ naija-star-search

Meanwhile, bubbling with an energetic spirit, street credibility, and raw talent, the contestants – grouped into three bands – ignited the hall with eclectic performances from blasts of legendary Tuface & Olamide.

The audience was engulfed. They merrily sang along and clapped their hands as each team gave an electrifying…