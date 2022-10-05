Former NHRC Chairman Chidi Odinkalu alleges that Governor Umahi of Ebonyi ordered soldiers to flog workers who arrived late at a site where he came for inspection (Video)





Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu has alleged that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state ordered soldiers to flog workers who arrived late at a site where he came for inspection.

Odinkalu who shared a video to back up his claim, said the incident occurred today October 4.

So, today in Ebonyi, @GovDaveUmahi went for a project inspection & then instructs the soldiers to flog – yes flog! – civil servants who arrived late. Not done, Dave Umahi supervised the flogging. Tomorrow, he’ll be rewarded with seat in@NGRSenate





