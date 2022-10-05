Italy asks Brazil to extradite footballer Robinho to serve nine-year jail sentence for gang rape

Italian authorities have asked Brazil to extradite football star Robinho to serve a nine-year jail sentence for the gang rape of an Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub.

The former Manchester City star, 38, was sentenced in 2019 over the 2013 attack on the 23-year-old when he played for AC Milan.

The Brazilian international, real name Robson De Souza, has appealed against the conviction but it has been upheld by multiple Italian courts, including the Supreme Court of Cassation in January this year.

Now the Italian justice ministry has written a request to Brazil to extradite Robinho along with his friend Ricardo Falco who was also sentenced in the case.

The Brazilian Constitution does not allow their citizens to be extradited from their homeland.

After the charges were first brought, a Brazilian newspaper revealed the contents of wiretapped phone conversations the footballer had with friends, including one in which he attempts to laugh off the…