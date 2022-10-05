Kenyan woman sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for killing her husband

A woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing her husband in Baringo County, Kenya.

Kabarnet Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, found Nancy Kapteto guilty of manslaughter in the death of her 40-year-old husband Joseph Kapteto which occurred on November 12, 2021.

The woman killed Joseph by hitting him on the head with a stone after a domestic row at their Loboi home.

The mother of six had, however, entered a plea of not guilty to the offence and told the court that she acted in self-defence after her husband threatened to kill her.

A total of 11 witnesses testified in the case.

Augustine Chesire, brother of the deceased, told the court that on the fateful day he found his brother lying in a pool of blood. He rushed him to Baringo County Referral Hospital (BCRH), where he died while receiving first aid.

Wangari Wambugu, a government pathologist attached to BCRH, revealed that the cause of Joseph’s death was acute…