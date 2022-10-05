Lionel Messi ‘will reportedly return to Barcelona in July 2023 when his PSG deal expires’ 

Lionel Messi will reportedly return to Barcelona next summer after making ‘peace’ with the club’s president following his dramatic exit two years ago.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made a shocking move to join PSG after Barca released a statement saying he would be leaving due to financial restrictions placed upon them by LaLiga.

However, Messi who joined PSG in 2021 will reportedly return to Barcelona when his contract in the French capital expires next summer.

According to Argentine reporter Veronica Brunati, Messi will return to Barcelona on July 1, 2023, after just two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

It is believed Messi will return to the club after ‘making peace’ with Barcelona president Joan Laporta who was at the centre of the controversy two years ago.

Messi made his debut for the Barcelona senior team in 2004 at just 16 years old and featured 778 times, emerging as a key player. He went on to become Barca’s record scorer with 672 goals…