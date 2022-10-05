Man hacks his mother to death in Ebonyi community

A 32-year-old man, Arinze Chukwu, hacked his mother to death with an axe in Ndieze community, Okpoto Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the suspect killed his 60-year-old mother after she reported him to the village youths to be reprimanded for his bad behaviours.

According to The Nation, the youths beat up the suspect and tied him up at the village square.

Upon his release by the youths, the suspect was said to have attacked his mother with an axe out of anger on September 17, 2022.

The aged father of the suspect, Anthony Chukwu, confirmed that his son killed his wife because she reported his misdeeds to the village youths.

Acting on the complaint of the deceased, Anthony said that the village youths caught Arinze, tied up his hands and feet, beat him up and then left him in the sun for hours at the village square.

“That boy (Arinze) is my eighth child from my wife whom he just killed. I was not at home at the time it…