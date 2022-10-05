Ogun state government gifts Tobi Amusan N5m and a house

Athletics World champion, Tobi Amusan has been rewarded by the Ogun state government for her success in the recently held 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun presented her with a house and N5 million as gifts, barely months after breaking the world record.

Amusan received the award at the Ogun State Government House, Abeokuta on Tuesday, October 4.

While receiving Amusan, Abiodun commended her doggedness, resilience, and determination to excel.

“We are going to be presenting you with one of those homes in Ijebu-Ode. We are rest assured that you will come back home and live in Ijebu Ode,” the governor said.

“We will be giving you a small token. Now you are a big girl, we are only a state government. No matter who you are, you can’t be bigger than your state. It’s not the quantum of what we are giving you but the thoughts that come with it. We are donating to you the sum of N5 million today.”