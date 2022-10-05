Province of Alberta in Canada has launched a new immigration pathway for Pastors and Religious Workers looking to migrate to Canada

The Province of Alberta in Canada on September 28, 2022, Alberta announced the expansion of its provincial immigration programme.

The province will now accept applications from religious employees who support their communities’ spiritual and pastoral needs.

Religious newcomer professionals are now eligible to apply under the Alberta Opportunity Stream, Alberta Express Entry Stream and Rural Renewal Stream to work with religious organizations and settle permanently in the province. Applicants must have a job offer from an Alberta-based faith organization and meet the existing criteria under the program, including language, education and wage requirements.

The changes align Alberta with other provinces, including British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, which allow religious workers to apply under their provincial immigration programs.

Alberta has thousands of faith communities representing a wide range of religious traditions. These communities rely on…