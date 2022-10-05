‘Scooby-Doo’ star Velma confirmed as Lesbian in new animated movie after decades of speculation surrounding her sexuality

Scooby-Doo’s Velma Dinkley has finally been confirmed as a lesbian in the latest animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo after decades of speculation surrounding her sexuality.

Velma is seen crushing on a new female love interest named Coco Diablo in clips from the new flick show.

In another clip, Velma is unable to hide her infuriation after Coco rests her hand on her shoulder.

This comes two years after James Gunn, who penned the live-action Scooby-Doo films, revealed he wrote Velma as ‘explicitly gay’ before it was ‘watered down’ by the studio and ultimately removed.

Tony Cervone, a supervising producer on the Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated series, also previously clarified Velma was intended to be gay.

‘I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi. She’s gay,’ he wrote on Instagram in 2020. ‘We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was…