Singer Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi files for divorce after 3 years of marriage

Nazanin Mandi, the wife of American singer Miguel has filed for divorce after 3 years of their marriage.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Mandi, 36, filed for divorce from Miguel, also 36, in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County.

Mandi cited irreconcilable differences and asked that assets and properties be divided as detailed in their prenuptial agreement.

On Monday, Mandi took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots including a famous series of photos of Nicole Kidman cheering after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized back in 2001.

“I don’t want it all .. I just want what’s meant for me,” Mandi captioned the slideshow post, which also included a quote that read, “In a world that profits from subservience, a woman embodied in her truth is a wild and powerful force.”

Her decision comes over a year after she and Miguel announced their separation in September 2021.

“After 17 years together,…