We are not in anyway threatened

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has said the registration of a new trade union by the government for academic staff in the university system is inconsequential and does not pose any threat to its existence.

Earlier today, the Federal government presented a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Reacting to the development, Osodeke while speaking to newsmen, said the registration of the factional union is unconstitutional.