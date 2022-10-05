We are not in anyway threatened

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, has said the registration of a new trade union by the government for academic staff in the university system is inconsequential and does not pose any threat to its existence.
Earlier today, the Federal government presented a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Reacting to the development, Osodeke while speaking to newsmen, said the registration of the factional union is unconstitutional.
“That does not in any way affect us. We are a disciplined and focused union and we know what we are doing and what we are after. Let them register as many unions as they like. That is inconsequential as far as we are concerned. We are not also in any way threatened. The sky is big enough for birds to fly.
We know our members, we know our strength and we also know what…
