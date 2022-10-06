Buckingham Palace ‘denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation’

Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3, 2023.

This comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous ‘UK officials’.

The publication said the date would represent a ‘touching tribute’ to the Queen, marking 70 years and one day since the late monarch’s coronation in 1953.

But a Buckingham Palace source told MailOnline that any reports on a date are ‘purely speculation.’

They said: ‘Without offering any further hints or clues, I can assure you that no date has yet been agreed upon or signed off and anyone who suggests otherwise is incorrect.

‘Discussions are actively ongoing and a decision and announcement will be made in due course as soon as the there is a firm conclusion.’

It comes after ‘Operation Gold Orb’ – the secret codename for the coronation of Charles – swung into action following Her Majesty’s death on September 8 at the age of 96.

When…