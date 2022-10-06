Family of 4 including 8-month-old baby found dead two days after they were kidnappped in California

A baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in an orchard in central California, two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their family business office.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told a news conference on Wednesday night, October 5, that a farmworker found the victims close to each other in a remote area on Tuesday.

“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” he said. He did not say how and when police believe they had been killed,” he said.

Authorities earlier on Wednesday released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday October 3.

They were taken from the family’s business in Merced, a city of 86,000 people about 200 kilometres south-east of San Francisco in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland, U.S., AP reported.

Mr Warnke on Tuesday said relatives of prime suspect, Jesus Salgado, 48, a…