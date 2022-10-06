Fofana, Aubameyang and James strike to secure much needed UEFA Champions league win

Chelsea delivered a big performance at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, October 5, beating Italian champions AC Milan 3-0.



Chelsea went into this game sitting bottom of Group E after the opening night defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and a disappointing draw with Red Bull Salzburg before the international break.

AC Milan drew against Salzburg before beating Zagreb in the last matchday.

Chelsea started sluggishly but got a foothold in the game from a set-piece as new signing, Wesley Fofana guided a shot into the net following a goal mouth hustle from a corner.

Shortly thereafter, Fofana was forced to come off after picking up a leg injury.

Milan’s best chance of the night came right before half-time, as they had a golden opportunity to level the match but couldn’t find the back of the net. Charles De Ketelaere had a shot saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga before a further shot was hit over the bar.

Chelsea’s dominance was confirmed early in the second half, as Pierre-Emerick…