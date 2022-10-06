French author Annie Ernaux wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature





French author, Annie Ernaux has won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature.Giving her the award on Thursday, October 6, the Swedish Academy said Ernaux, 82, "consistently and from different angles examines a life marked by strong disparities regarding gender, language and class""She has previously said that writing is a political act, opening our eyes to social inequality. "And for this purpose she uses language as 'a knife', as she calls it, to tear apart the veils of imagination," the academy said. The academy added that she won the award for "the courage and clinical acuity" in her largely autobiographical books examining personal memory and social inequality. She becomes the first French woman to win the literature prize.Reacting to her win, Ernaux said winning was "a responsibility"."I was very surprised … I never thought it would be on my landscape as a writer," Ernaux told Swedish broadcaster SVT."It is a great responsibility … to testify, not necessarily in terms of my…







Source: Linda Ikeji