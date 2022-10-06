Over 30 women and children fleeing bandits’ attack drown as canoes capsize in Zamfara

Over 30 people, mostly women and children, have drowned while escaping attack by bandits in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara State.

The victims, from Birnin Waje community, lost their lives when two canoes they boarded capsized on Wednesday night, October 5, 2022.

Residents told Daily Trust that the overloaded canoes capsized when they were trying cross a river to flee attack on their village by armed men.

According to residents, the armed criminals had invaded Birnin Waje community firing at residents.

The shootings triggered stampede with many residents struggling to board the canoes to cross a river to Zauma, a community they considered relatively safer, which is located 2km west of Bukkuyum town, the headquarters of Bukkuyum LGA.

However, the canoes became heavily loaded as non of the fleeing residents wanted to be left behind. Despite several warnings by the canoe riders to the residents to get off, the residents remain adamant and moved…