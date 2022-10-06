Twitter user cries out for help for little girl allegedly being physically abused by her madam (photos/video)

A Twitter user has cried out for help for a little girl identified as Precious who is allegedly being physically abused by her madam.
The Twitter user @judy_nwa, last night shared photos of Precious’s injured finger on her handle and wrote
”Anger does not even qualify nor quantify what I am feeling right now. This little girl comes to my compound to fetch water. My sister and my neighbors (a husband and wife) saw this girls hand looking like this.
Apparently, the woman she is living with mistreats her. Her body is covered in bruises. My sister and my neighbors confronted her and she said that “even if she is reported to human rights that nothing will be done to her!” This is just evil!
Taking someone else’s child and treating them this way. Please retweet and share as much as you can to get help for this little girl! She deserves better! Her addresses is no 36 or 37 Ganiu street, new site, satellite town Lagos.
I will try to get the right house number tomorrow. It’s…
Source: Linda Ikeji